Indiana woman convicted of neglect in death of 15-pound boy

An Indiana woman has been convicted of nine counts of neglect in the death of a 9-year-old blind boy with cerebral palsy who weighed just 15 pounds.

The Tribune-Star reports the Vigo County jury deliberated for three hours Thursday before returning a guilty verdict for 54-year-old Robin Kraemer of Fontanet. She faces a potential prison term of 20 to 40 years on the most serious charge. Sentencing is set for Oct. 19.

Cameron Hoopingarner weighed only 15 pounds when he died Feb. 21.

Kraemer was the boy's guardian through an agreement with his birth mother. She testified Wednesday that she felt overwhelmed caring for him and admitted smoking methamphetamine days before he died. She said she gave Cameron daily massages, baths and multiple feedings at her home near Terre Haute.

