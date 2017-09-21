2nd sinkhole opens up in Florida neighborhood

A second sinkhole has opened up in a Florida neighborhood about a half-mile (.8 kilometers) from where a home was partially swallowed by one earlier in the week.

Orange County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kathleen Kennedy says the sinkhole reported Thursday morning in Apopka measures about 30 feet (9 meters) in diameter, and is about 100 feet (30 meters) from a home.

The hole is located about 30 feet (9 meters) from a greenhouse on the property, but at this time the homeowner has been advised to monitor the situation and not evacuate.

The new sinkhole comes two days after a home in the same neighborhood was evacuated after a 15-foot-deep (4.6-meter-deep) hole damaged the structure.

Apopka is in central Florida, about 18 miles (30 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.