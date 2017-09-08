'Gun taken,' person in custody after active shooter reported at Ohio high school

An Ohio SWAT team arrest one person and confiscated a gun after an “active shooter” was reported at a Columbus high school on Friday morning.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

“SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers,” Columbus Police tweeted.

Scioto High School was placed on lockdown and civilians were asked to avoid the area as police and fire crews responded to the scene, district spokesperson Scott Varner told 10tv.com.

Police reportedly responded to the school around 8:30 a.m. and the incident was resolved shortly thereafter.