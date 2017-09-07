Indiana post office explosion injures at least one person

The FBI is investigating an explosion that injured at least one person Wednesday night at an Indiana post office.

FBI Special Agent Bob Ramsey said the victim, a woman, was taken to a hospital after the explosion, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported. Details of her injuries were not immediately available but Fire Chief Anthony Serna said they are not life-threatening.

The East Chicago Fire Department reportedly received a call about a possible explosion around 6 p.m.

An FBI statement to the Chicago Sun Times said it is "yet to be determined if this is an act of domestic or international terrorism, but at this time there is no ongoing public safety concern."

The Porter County's bomb squad responded with a bomb disposal robot. K-9 units from the Lake County Sheriff's Department were at the scene investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.