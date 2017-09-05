Louisville boy, 9, catches fire after playing with gasoline, police say

Police in Louisville say a nine-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after catching fire while playing with gasoline.

Investigators said the incident happened just after 8 p.m. in the Okolona neighborhood of the city. Police said the boy and a friend were playing with gasoline when he suffered burns to the neck and shoulder.

The boy was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and was expected to survive.

WDRB reported that police determined the fire to be an accident and are not expected to file charges.

Click for more from WDRB.com.