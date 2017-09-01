MORNING BRIEF: President Trump reportedly seeks $6 billion for Harvey relief

REPORT: TRUMP SEEKS $6 BILLION FOR HARVEY RELIEF

President Trump is requesting that nearly $6 billion be made available for the Harvey recovery process. The administration urged Congress on Thursday to approve and provide $5.95 billion for the initial response and recovery efforts related to the devastating hurricane affecting parts of Texas and Louisiana, according to a published report. A senior administration official said White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney will be calling Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill this week, asking them for their support on the funding plan.

TRUMP MAY END OBAMA-ERA DACA PROGRAM

President Trump, as early as Friday, is expected to announce plans to end the Obama administration program that gave a deportation reprieve to hundreds of thousands of young illegal immigrants, a senior administration official told Fox News. Trump promised to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, during the presidential campaign -- but since taking office had left the door open to preserving parts of it. According to the official, Trump is expected to announce the program's end but will allow so-called “dreamers” currently in the program to stay in the U.S. until their work permits expire – which, for some, could be as long as two years.

DID COMEY DRAFT CLINTON EXONERATION STATEMENT TOO SOON?

Then-FBI Director James Comey began drafting a statement exonerating Hillary Clinton in the investigation into her private email use before interviewing key witnesses, including Clinton herself, two Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Thursday. “Conclusion first, fact-gathering second — that’s no way to run an investigation,” Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham wrote in a letter to the FBI. Grassley and Graham said they learned about Comey’s draft "exoneration statement" after reviewing transcripts of interviews with top Comey aides.

SEIZURE OF URANIUM MINE POSING SECURITY THREAT?

An Al Qaeda affiliate has seized control of uranium mines in Africa with the intent of supplying the material to Iran, according to a diplomatic letter from a top Somali official appealing to the U.S. for "immediate military assistance." The letter, reviewed by Fox News, delivered an urgent warning to the U.S. that the al-Shabaab terror network has linked up with the regional ISIS faction and is "capturing territory" in the central part of Somalia.

HURRICANE IRMA STRENGTHENS AS IT NEARS CARIBBEAN ISLANDS

Hurricane Irma strengthened Thursday into a Category 3 storm with 115 mph sustained winds and was forecast to be an "extremely dangerous" storm for the next several days, according to the National Hurricane Center. Earlier in the day, the weather service said Irma was forecast to become a category 4 storm east of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean by next week.

U.S. JOB GROWTH LIKELY SLOWED IN AUGUST; WAGES SEEN TEPID

HARVEY THREATENS POTENTIAL AUGUST SALES GAIN FOR AUTOMAKERS

WHY RHODE ISLAND'S CONSTRUCTION JOB BOOMMAY SPELL TROUBLE FOR HOUSTON

