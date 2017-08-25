Multiple people killed in apparent double-murder suicide in Westchester County

Multiple people are dead in an apparent double-murder suicide in a small, upscale community in Westchester County, officials said Friday.

Cops responded to a home in Pound Ridge, NY at 11:10 a.m., according to a police statement.

A mother, father and 18-year-old child were reportedly killed, authorities told ABC7. Police said they are witholding victims' names until other family members have been notified.

New York State Police said the investigation is ongoing in Pound Ridge, a town 50 miles north of New York City.