Baby, parents identified in Las Vegas murder-suicide

The man who authorities say shot and killed a woman, their infant son and a pet dog before turning the gun on himself was the medical director for the American Red Cross Blood Services in Las Vegas.

The Red Cross confirms that John Henry Lunetta, 40, worked for the nonprofit that is chartered by the federal government for disaster responses.

"We are all shocked and upset by this terrible tragedy, and our hearts go out to everyone touched by it," said Jodi Sheedy, a spokeswoman for the American Red Cross National Headquarters' biomedical department.

She declined to comment further, deferring to Las Vegas police.

The man's son, 11-month-old John Dylan Lunetta, and the baby's mother, Karen Michelle Jackson, 34, were also found dead Monday night at their shared home in southwest Las Vegas, authorities said.

The apparent murder-suicide shooting happened at least a day before the bodies were discovered, said Police Lt. Dan McGrath.

Police were previously called to the home where the family lived over an argument, but McGrath said that incident did not turn violent.