Photos: Great American Eclipse wows spectators across the country



Spectators across the United States were able to catch pictures and a glimpse of the moon passing in front of the sun during the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

The best viewing conditions, where skies were mainly clear, occurred across the Pacific Northwest in places like Portland, Oregon; Boise, Idaho; and Casper, Wyoming.

"Clouds, showers and thunderstorms created some viewing difficulties across a large portion of the Upper Midwest from the eastern Dakotas through Minnesota and down into parts of Iowa and Nebraska," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Edwards said.

Viewers with their protective glasses were also able to see totality in the eastern U.S.

"Partly cloudy skies allowed for good viewing conditions along the path of totality through the Tennessee Valley and into the Carolinas," Edwards said.



Thousands of people lined up at Tennessee Tech to watch the eclipse from Tucker Stadium. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/XL058ZlM9R — Brian Lada (@wxlada) August 21, 2017

The #SolarEclipse2017 crowds looked great around @WSUPullman. More #Eclipse pictures from #WSU Photo Services ➡️ https://t.co/eqV4ldSfcC pic.twitter.com/s5C9Qmcdif — WSU Pullman (@WSUPullman) August 21, 2017

My brother got some good pics through his telescope. My favorite- seen from Indianapolis, IN #Eclipse #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/ETCDAbfCHv — Melissa (@mae_526) August 21, 2017

Dancing shadows on our driveway. #eclipse2017. We only get a partial eclipse. pic.twitter.com/PTXqCCHQWO — Utah Bug (@utahbug) August 21, 2017

Shadows from the eclipse. Where I was, there was a minute of totality where glasses weren't needed. #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/Nh7i3aVdXc — Kate Hanch (@katehanch) August 21, 2017

INCREDIBLE! The Great American Eclipse was the most amazing sight I have ever witnessed!! My goodness. @breakingweather #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/ttMbCKgD5a — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 21, 2017





Here is a timelapse of totality. Blink and you miss it!!!! pic.twitter.com/umgG3wi4dD — Dave Samuhel (@Dsamuhel) August 21, 2017





Eclipse from S. Fla. pic.twitter.com/PPc8OPftXo — Tom Anderson (@Tom_TJ_Anderson) August 21, 2017

Captured in Smithville, MO during the totality...#Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/xMxR4fHvBd — Eclipse Monkey® (@RealMoneyMonkey) August 21, 2017

Here's what we are seeing on #GOES16 satellite as the solar eclipse passes over the PacNW. #LAWeather #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Z83vjzlLlF — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 21, 2017





Wow! Visible satellite view of #SolarEclipse2017 from (experimental) #GOES16! You can see the shadow along the path of totality! #txwx #nmwx pic.twitter.com/LLI6FqG65n — NWS Midland (@NWSMidland) August 21, 2017





It's getting dark! #solareclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/WMTQGWobyU — Joshua Trujillo (@joshtrujillo) August 21, 2017

