Court cop charged in sex assault on woman in New York courthouse, DA says

A court officer was charged Monday after he allegedly forced a woman to perform sex acts on him in a public stairwell while the woman was waiting for her boyfriend at a New York City courthouse last year, the Brooklyn district attorney's office announced Monday.

Sgt. Timothy Nolan, 58, was arraigned on Monday on charges including official misconduct, second-degree coercion, public lewdness and exposure of a person, the district attorney said in a statement.

Nolan is accused of approaching a woman on Oct. 21 at Brooklyn Criminal Court, then having her go into the stairwell where he allegedly told her "I got you" and "I will take care of you," according to the district attorney's office. He then exposed himself to the then 25-year-old mother, whose name was not released, and asked her to perform a sex act.

The woman said she believed Nolan was offering to help bail her boyfriend out if she did what he said, but would damage the couple's case if she didn't, the district attorney said in a statement.

Nolan then allegedly "grabbed the victim by the hair, fondled and attempted to kiss her as she performed a sex act on him."

The woman told the New York Daily News in July she was "ecstatic" to hear Nolan may be facing criminal charges for the alleged crime.

"I’m ecstatic. Very happy even, that the wheels of justice are moving to hold the officer accountable for what he did," the unidentified woman told the New York Daily News.

"He should be criminally charged. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else," she said.

The woman said she was waiting for her boyfriend to post bail at the courthouse when the incident happened. She added she reported the alleged assault right after it happened, but Nolan was only transferred to a Bronx courthouse.

Nolan was suspended without pay in November, the state court administration office spokesman said.

The woman said she has returned to the courthouse, but is "scared" of court officers because "they'd look like him."