Cops: Mom, kidnapped girl found in car with blocked tailpipe

State police say a Massachusetts woman who sparked an Amber Alert when she kidnapped her 3-year-old daughter was found with the little girl inside a running car with the exhaust pipe stuffed with clothing.

Lee-Ann Rickheit is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges including attempted murder.

Police say the 38-year-old Rickheit called a relative Wednesday and made a comment about harming the child. That relative called police.

The two were found early Thursday in a car in a wooded area of Charlton, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) away.

Troopers say mother and daughter appeared to be either sleeping or unconscious. A trooper smashed a window and both were taken to the hospital.

Police say the child is in good condition.

It could not be determined if Rickheit has an attorney.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Rickheit and her daughter were found early Thursday, not late Wednesday.