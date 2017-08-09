Florida cops hunt for second man in reported rape at UCF fraternity party

The second man accused of raping a University of Central Florida student during a "New Years in July" frat party is expected to be arrested within the week, officials said.

UCF Police said Tuesday the second suspect is a UCF graduate and not from the area, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The man was not otherwise identified and it was not immediately clear why police were waiting to arrest him.

The first suspect arrested, 22-year-old Alpha Tau Omega member Alexander Garces, appeared before a judge Tuesday on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment. The victim reported the rape on Friday, though the incident allegedly occurred on July 22.

According to an arrest report, the victim was attending the "New Years in July Party" with friends and met Garces and a second man. She told police she felt comfortable because of her past friendship with Garces, and went into a bedroom on the second floor, according to the arrest report.

UCF FRATERNITY MEMBER ACCUSED OF RAPING STUDENT AT CAMPUS PARTY

Police said Garces invited the victim upstairs with the other man, and once in the bedroom, the victim told police Garces became "very aggressive."

When they entered the room, one of the men allegedly locked the door and began blasting music from a cellphone. Garces sat on the couch, forcefully pulled the victim's legs toward him and started touching her sexually, according to the report.

The victim performed oral sex on Garces, hoping it would stop the attack, police said. But Garces continued to be aggressive

“I've never seen you like this before, what's going on?" The victim allegedly asked Garces. “I've been raped before, I'm not about to be in a situation like this...don't do this to me."

Garces eventually left the room, but police said the second man then allegedly forced the woman onto the bed, pinning her down and raping her.

The victim fled the party when the man abruptly left. Police said surveillance footage corroborated what the woman described after she said she was raped, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The fraternity said on Tuesday it had suspended Garces and was looking into the matter.

"Officials with the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity learned of the police investigation on Saturday, and the chapter immediately suspended the man,” the organization said in a statement. “ATO is conducting an internal investigation and will assist local authorities and university officials as requested…The party was approved by UCF and held in accordance to strict university guidelines."

Four years ago, UCF suspended ATO over alcohol-related misconduct. It was also accused of holding an unapproved house party and serving alcohol to minors.

School officials have not yet said if the fraternity chapter would face any disciplinary action over the most recent allegations, FOX35 Orlando reported.

