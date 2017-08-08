UCF fraternity member accused of raping student at campus party

A fraternity member at the University of Central Florida and another man are accused of raping a student during a "New Years in July" party at the on-campus frat house, police said.

Alexander Garces, 22, a member of Alpha Tau Omega, was arrested Monday and charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment, WKMG reported. The victim, whose gender and name was not released, reported the rape on Friday, though the incident allegedly happened on July 22.

The arrest affidavit said the victim attended the party with several friends but stayed close to them because he or she was raped once before. The victim was reportedly friends with Garces and the two started chatting. The accuser agreed to go upstairs with Garces and another man joined them, police said.

When they entered the room, one of the men allegedly locked the door and began blasting music from a cellphone. Garces sat on the couch, forcefully pulled the victim's legs toward him and started touching the person sexually, according to the report. He then grabbed the person's hair, throwing him or her to the ground.

The victim performed oral sex on Garces, hoping it would stop the attack, police said. But Garces continued to be aggressive, according to WKMG.

“I've never seen you like this before, what's going on?" The victim allegedly asked Garces. “I've been raped before, I'm not about to be in a situation like this...don't do this to me."

Garces eventually left the room, but the other man then allegedly raped the victim and put his hands around the individual's throat and mouth to stop the screaming. The victim fled the party when the man abruptly left.

The fraternity said on Tuesday that it had suspended Garces and was looking into the matter.

"Officials with the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity learned of the police investigation on Saturday, and the chapter immediately suspended the man,” the organization said in a statement. “ATO is conducting an internal investigation and will assist local authorities and university officials as requested…The party was approved by UCF and held in accordance to strict university guidelines."

Four years ago, UCF suspended ATO over alcohol-related misconduct. It was also accused of holding an unapproved house party and serving alcohol to minors.