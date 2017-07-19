OJ Simpson saga: Answers to the quiz

What does O.J. stand for?

Orenthal James

Where did O.J. play college football?

University of Southern California

Who did Hertz Rental Cars pair with O.J. in several TV commercials in the 1980s?

Golfing legend Arnold Palmer

What was the name of the person O.J. was accused of killing in addition to his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson?

Ronald Goldman

Who found the bodies?

Nicole’s white Akita dog, Kato

What city did O.J. fly to hours after the murders?

Chicago

Who was O.J.’s chauffer during the low-speed police chase in the white Ford Bronco?

Al (A.C.) Cowlings, O.J.’s former NFL teammate

Who was the judge who presided over the O.J. trial?

Lance Ito

Name the government witness who was O.J.’s houseguest

Kato Kaelin

Prosecutors said the bloody footprint found at the murder scene came from what brand of shoe?

Bruno Magli

The trial was on TV for how many days?

134 days

What’s O.J.’s connection to the Kardashians?

A member of the defense team was long-time friend Robert Kardashian, ex-wife of Kris Jenner and father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob

Who was the LAPD detective O.J.’s lawyers sought to discredit as a racist?

Mark Fuhrman

Who did the defense blame for the murders?

Hit men collecting a drug debt owed by a friend of Nicole

On one trial day the jury staged a protest by doing what?

Wore black to court to protest the dismissal of three court officers

Who was the O.J. attorney parodied on "Seinfeld"?

Johnnie Cochrane

The defense closing included a line that became instantly famous. What was it?

“If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit,” referring to a glove found at the murder scene

O.J. was ordered to pay how much in a wrongful death lawsuit related to the murders?

$33.5 million

What is the title of O.J.’s book on the murders?

“If I Did It”

What prison sentence is O.J. currently serving?

9 to 33 years for armed robbery, kidnapping