Pot plants, fighting roosters seized in California police raid

Three men were arrested after authorities discovered nearly 2,000 marijuana plants and 200 fighting roosters during a raid in California.

On Friday, Bernardino County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant at a property in El Mirage where they found an outdoor marijuana grow operation with several greenhouses, KABC reported.

Outdoor growing operations are illegal in the county, officials said.

Authorities said they also found more than 200 roosters training for illegal cockfighting.

Jesus Lopez, 78, Pedro Tirado, 62, and Alfonso Botello, 22, -- all of El Mirage -- were arrested at the scene.

The three suspects were facing cultivation of marijuana charges. According to KABC, officials plan to seek charges against Lopez related to cockfighting.