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Justice Department

2 suspects indicted in assault of TPUSA reporter Savanah Hernandez during Minneapolis ICE protest: sources

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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TPUSA reporter speaks out after alleged attack: I'm scared to do my job Video

TPUSA reporter speaks out after alleged attack: I'm scared to do my job

Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez opens up about threats she says she has received on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

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A federal grand jury handed down indictments for two individuals connected to the assault on Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest in Minneapolis earlier this month, Fox News Digital has learned.

The suspects were indicted on Tuesday, sources told Fox News Digital, though their names have yet to be released. The sources said the indictment is expected to be unsealed later Wednesday.

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.

Fox News Digital's Kelley Kramer contributed to this report.
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