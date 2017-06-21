Brooklyn runaway bus injures 1 during driver's third day on the job

An runaway MTA bus rushed down a Brooklyn street early Wednesday morning and hit at least one person after a city bus driver accidentally left the bus in neutral.

It was the driver's third day on the job when she ran after the bus yelling "Help! Stop the Bus!" witness Bennie Garcia said.

Before ending its journey at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bushwick, the bus slammed into a BMW and a maroon van.

Nicholas Rivera, who was putting in a new headlight when the bus ran into his BMW, was sent flying back about 10 feet. Blood poured from his nose and mouth, the New York Daily News reported.

“He was lying like he was dead on his back,” Garcia said.

Rivera was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The bus finally came to a stop when it rammed into St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, damaging metal fencing and a brick column.

“We are grateful no one was seriously hurt,” a vice president with Transport Workers Union Local 100, JP Patafio, said, adding that the upset driver -- in her early 20s -- would get help from the union.

The bus was out of service at the time of the accident, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.