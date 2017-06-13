Arkansas cop fatally shot in line of duty, manhunt underway for suspect

An Arkansas police officer was shot and killed Monday and a manhunt is underway for the suspect.

The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. in Newport, about 90 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Arkansas State Police said in a statement Lt. Patrick Weatherford, 41, died shortly afterward at an area hospital. He was a 15-year department veteran, police said.

Arkansas State Police have taken the lead in the investigation. No other information was immediately available.

