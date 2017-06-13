Two Georgia prison guards shot and killed by inmates; suspects are on the run

Two Georgia prison guards were allegedly killed by two inmates Tuesday in Putnam County, and a manhunt is underway for the suspects.

The prisoners were allegedly on work duty and traveling on a prison bus when they overpowered the prison guards, killed them and ran.

The escaped inmates have been identified as Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

#BREAKING: Here's a look at the scene in Putnam County where two prison guards have been killed. Photo courtesy of Darren Love. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/WTtxH3WAb5 — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) June 13, 2017

Rowe, whose nickname is “Whiskey,” was convicted of armed robbery and is in prison for life without parole. Dubose was also convicted of armed robbery. Rowe has been in prison since June 2002. Dubose has been in prison since July 2015.

The agency is urging people not to approach the men and to call 911 if they spot the pair.

Authorities are searching for the suspects after the incident, which occurred southeast of Atlanta, Teresa Slade, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said. Slade said a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda with a Georgia tag: RBJ6601.

The slain prison guard’s identities have not been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.