Suspect in Ohio triple murder in standoff with police, officials say

Authorities in Ohio said late Monday that they were in a standoff at a home with the suspect in the triple murder of two college students and their mother.

Brunswick police Lt. Robert Safran told Fox 8 Cleveland that the man inside the barricaded house is the suspect in the murders of Taylor Pifer, 21, Kylie Pifer, 18, and their mother Suzanne Taylor, 45. Their bodies were found Sunday night in North Royalton.

Police said the man had been inside the home for a few hours and knew the people who lived there. There was a woman inside the home, but she was released unharmed, according to Fox 8 Cleveland.

The name of the suspect was not immediately released.

The 911 recording was released earlier Monday. The mother’s boyfriend Scott Plymale called 911 after the older daughter’s boyfriend Dale Koster found the bodies, WOIO-TV reported.

“They didn’t answer the door and he picked the lock and went in,” Plymale says during 911 recording obtained by the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “He said the bedroom door is closed and he opens the bedroom and he says there is dead body in here.”

Plymale then tells the 911 dispatcher that Koster called him earlier and said something was wrong because all the cars were there and all the doors were locked and he didn’t hear the dog.

A woman who says she was the stepmother of the two sisters told WOIO Kylie attended Bowling Green College and Taylor attended Kent State University.

Police said one of the victims was stabbed, Fox 8 reported. Injuries of the other victims were not known.

North Royalton Det. Dave Loeding told WOIO that evidence recovered at the scene was being sent to the lab.

