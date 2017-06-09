Arizona newborn discovered in Jonas Brothers backpack, police say

An Arizona police department is asking for help to identify an abandoned newborn discovered inside a backpack emblazoned with a picture of the Jonas Brothers on Sunday.

The Tempe Police Department’s Facebook page shared a photo of the baby and the backpack, asking for the public’s help with identifying the newborn. A recording of the 911 call was also released.

The baby, left in a backpack placed in a shopping cart, was first found by a pedestrian, who alerted a store employee, according to USA Today. Paramedics were then called to the scene.

“The (umbilical) cord was cut, but it’s still attached,” the store manager said in the 911 call.

“We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the baby girl who was found abandoned in the parking lot & backpack that she was found with,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post. “Pls call Tempe PD if you have info.”