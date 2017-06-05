Capital University: Immediate threat over after shooting near Ohio school

Officials at Capital University in Ohio said the "immediate threat" to students was over Monday after an "active shooter" was reported near the main campus.

The university said two men, one wearing a red cap backwards, were involved in the shooting on Ferndale Place, about a 15-minute walk away.

"Avoid the area. Seek safety. Officer searching area," Capital University initially announced. The school later tweeted: "Suspect(s) reportedly left area."

Capital University is located on the east side of Columbus.