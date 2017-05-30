Pulse shooting survivor dies in Florida car crash, officials say

A woman who survived the Pulse nightclub shooting died on Monday in a head-on crash, Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan told WFTV.

Jahqui Sevilla, 20, was described as a private person who was trying to move on from the June 12, 2016 attack.

She was leaving the nightclub when Omar Mateen began shooting guests. Sevilla hid behind a couch with her friend, Paula Blanco, and Blanco’s boyfriend, Cory Connell, during the incident.

Sevilla said that she carried Connell out of the club after the shooting but he later died.

49 people were killed in the shooting.

Sevilla lost control of her Mitsubishi Lancer, crossed the median and crashed head-on into a northbound vehicle on Memorial Day, troopers said. The Orange County crash killed the drivers of both cars, investigators said.

The crash remains under investigation as troopers try to determine whether alcohol played a role in the accident.