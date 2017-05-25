Couple charged after toddler dies from trauma from 'wrestling moves,' police say

A Missouri couple was arrested in the death of a 2-year-old girl after the mother's boyfriend performed “wrestling moves” on the toddler, police said.

Jefferson County police accused Cheyenne Cook, 19, and Richard Gamache Jr., 24, of "torturing" the child, Fox 2 Now reported.

Police responded to an EMS call on May 16 to assist with a child having seizures. The toddler was taken to the hospital and died a few days later. Police said they learned at that the child had obvious signs of trauma and that Gamache performed a WWE-style wrestling move.

“This child was essentially tortured,” Jefferson County Sheriff Marshak said in a statement. “Our prayers are with 'AC' and the investigators that were intimately involved with this investigation.”

Authorities said they found digital evidence of abuse exchanged between Gamache and Cook. Police said there was evidence the couple tried to hide the abuse. Police said Gamache had abused the child over time and that Cook was complacent.

Gamache was charged with abuse of neglect of a child and was held on a $500,000 cash bond. Cook was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and was held on a $25,000 cash bond.

