Alligator in Florida found with eyes gouged out by vandals, police say

An alligator in Florida was euthanized after vandals who broke into a business saw the reptile and gouged its eyes out, police said.

The vandals broke into an Indiantown property owned by Del Monte Foods, a produce-distributing company, and began damaging the area, Martin County Sheriff's Office said. They broke the door, cut an electrical outlet, took a fire extinguisher and sprayed foam on farming equipment. The attacker then flooded the entrance by turning on the faucets and drew graffiti on porta pottys.

The vandals later spotted the four-foot alligator on the ground near the building and tortured it before gouging its eyes out with a "blunt object," according to police.

The alligator was found with cut marks on its back. Officials euthanized the reptile because of its injuries.

The police department posted photos of the alligator on Facebook on Thursday, asking for the public's help to find the vandals.