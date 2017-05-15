Teterboro Airport crash: 2 dead after Learjet hits building

Two crewmembers were killed Monday when a private jet crashed into a building near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, investigators said.

The Learjet 35 had departed from Philadelphia International Airport and was approaching a runway at the airport in Carlstadt when it crashed at about 3:30 p.m., according to a Federal Aviation Administration statement. Teterboro is less than 10 miles west of New York City.

The plane crashed about a quarter mile from the airport in an industrial area, sparking a fire that sent thick, black smoke spewing into the air.

There were no other passengers on the plane, according to police. It wasn't clear if anyone on the ground was injured.



Joe Orlando, a spokesman for the town of Carlstadt, said the plane crashed next to a township facility, but no one in that building was harmed inside. He said pieces of melted engine could be seen in the wreckage, along with wheels and part of the fuselage.



It's unclear what may have triggered the crash. FAA investigators said they were heading to the scene. A Carlstadt police spokesman said the jet appeared to be listing to its side before it went down.



Steve Case, an entrepreneur and co-founder of AOL, wrote in an Instagram post that the plane appeared to have missed a turn and crashed a few hundred yards from the airport. He was aboard another plane at the airport at the time.

Teterboro Airport was closed shortly after the crash and officials halted all flight operations, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

Fox News' Tamara Gitt and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

