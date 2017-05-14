Wealthy woman allegedly shoots and kills father after being served with eviction notice

At age 31, Brittany Simpson was being pushed out of a very well-appointed nest — a million dollar waterfront mansion in suburban Charleston, SC.

But just days after her parents won an eviction order, something inside her snapped, authorities said this week.

As other family members slept, she faced her father — London native and film-industry worker Robert Simpson, 66 — and fatally shot him in the chest with a 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol, according to police.

Then she tossed the gun and her bloody clothes off the backyard dock — and tried to pin the murder on a mysterious intruder, officials said.

Authorities said the die was cast in March, when Brittany’s mother sought to have her booted by a court order; the eviction was approved Thursday, May 4.

The following Tuesday, at 6 a.m., Brittany’s younger sister, Brooke, dialed 911, hysterical, according to recordings obtained by The Post and Courier.

The father was dead in the bedroom when paramedics and police arrived.

A neighbor told cops of seeing a woman had run to the end of the dock and back just before police arrived.

The lake was dragged; divers found the weapon, and a green book bag stuffed with a pink T-shirt and Nike shorts, according to court papers obtained by the Post and Courier.

The clothing matched what Brittany had been wearing earlier that morning in surveillance images from a neighbor’s security camera.

Before nightfall, Brittany was in custody and charged.

