Las Vegas doctor accused of having sex with drugged patients stands trial

The trial has started for a Las Vegas doctor accused of having sex with patients while they were drugged.

Dr. Binh Minh Chung is facing 14 felony charges for recording footage of himself having sex with patients after injecting them with a sedative. The charges include sexual assault, use of a drug to commit a felony, and first degree kidnapping. He appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom as the prosecution and defense gave opening statements with witnesses also taking the stand.

Prosecutor Alex Cen described the disturbing nature of the crime to those gathered in court, according to Fox5 Vegas. He said, “This music was playing in the background. ... You see the defendant is almost like a movie director. He has the camera. He has her positioned in different ways, and the music is the finishing touch to the memory that his video is creating."

Chung’s ex-wife found the videos on his hard drive after she suspected him of cheating. After detectives seized Chung’s electronic devices, they also found hundreds of pornographic videos with some even depicting children.

At one point, 12 women had accused Chung, but a judge has narrowed it down to four potential victims after throwing out the other cases. Those victims have been identified, and include among others: Chung’s best friend’s sister and his friend’s 14-year-old niece.

Chung’s medical license has been suspended. He posted $1 million bail in March while awaiting trial and is under house arrest.

“There’s no offer on the table that makes it sensible to do anything other than try the case,” said Nicole Deborde, a former prosecutor, who is not affiliated with the case.

She adds, “I don’t know of a case where jurors aren’t going to find that so disturbing that they don’t just light him up, it’s gonna be a nasty sentence.”

Andrew Craft is a Fox News multimedia reporter based in Las Vegas, Nevada . Follow him on twitter: @AndrewCraft