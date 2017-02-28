Tornadoes forecast in Midwest due to late-winter storm system

Forecasters say a large part of the central United States faces an increased risk for significant tornadoes, including some overnight, in a late-winter storm system.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says severe storms could impact 44 million people Tuesday in an area stretching from Arkansas to Ohio. The greatest risk for strong twisters was in an area from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to Louisville, Kentucky, though the area from Arkansas to Ohio would also be affected.

Forecaster Ariel Cohen, who raised Tuesday's threat level to a "moderate risk" of severe weather, says sunshine was warming the region and roiling the atmosphere.

Also, strong winds would worsen "extremely critical" wildfire conditions in the Texas Panhandle, western Oklahoma and southeastern New Mexico.