Runaway bull dies after making dash for freedom

Next stop: steakhouse.

A raging bull that ran wild through the streets of Queens, N.Y., after escaping a slaughterhouse Tuesday has died, cops said.

I'm on my way to work and see a cow walk right by me in Jamaica, Queens. Unbelievable... pic.twitter.com/buM9dn3LmD — Vladimir Vilsaint (@Soon2betheKing) February 21, 2017

The bull spend more than an hour darting through backyards and playgrounds with the NYPD in hot pursuit before it was finally hit with enough tranquilizers to stop running.

The cow can not be stopped by conventional methods! #MadCow2017 pic.twitter.com/lvm4i72Jlf — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 21, 2017

The animal was supposed to go into ASPCA custody before heading to an animal sanctuary, but it did not survive the day’s excitement, police said.

CLICK TO READ MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST.