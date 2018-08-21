Parents put sticky note bow on baby daughter's head after nursery suggests she should dress 'more like a girl'

A couple is showing off their sense of humor in a response to a Denmark daycare that told them they should dress their baby daughter “more like a girl.”

Steve Rold recently posted a photo on Reddit of his month-old daughter Clementine with a sticky note bow stuck to her head.

“How my wife dressed our daughter the day after the teachers at daycare told her we should really be dressing her more like a girl,” the photo caption read.

Steve said he and his wife, Jessica, had been told by the daycare that they should consider dressing Clementine in dresses or put bows in her hair to help other students understand she was female, Yahoo Lifestyle reported.

Steve, who also has a 2-year-old son according to his Reddit profile, said on the online forum that he and his wife dress their daughter in her brother’s hand-me-downs.

Though Steve and Jessica do not seem to be offended by the suggestion – they more just found it weird.

“I think (hope) it may be more of a cultural/generational thing for the women that work there. The daycare is in Denmark and is actually pretty darn amazing. It’s just people being people, worrying about weird people things,” Steve wrote on Reddit.

"My wife was just trying to expose the humor inherent in the situation.” - Steve Rold

Others on Reddit found the daycare’s comments odd, as well.

“Why do they think they should even suggest what your child wears? Weird people,” one redditor commented.

“My 2-year-old daughter is misgendered often by strangers,” read another comment. “Like we’ll be grocery shopping and someone will say ‘isn’t he a good little helper.’ It doesn’t bother me. Her hair is still quite short and she generally just wears a T-shirt and pants. … But if someone made some other comment, like muttering something under their breath about how she should be wearing a dress, that would rustle my jimmies.”

The comments have not turned the family off of the daycare, however.

“It’s an absolutely amazing daycare,” he said to Yahoo Lifestyle. “They focus on early education and outdoor play. We both feel like we’re extremely lucky to have our kid in that kind of place.”

Steve thinks the faculty may have just been trying to be helpful.

“Maybe they thought that it hadn’t crossed our minds to dress our daughter any differently or perhaps they just didn’t want to answer a million questions from the other kids at the daycare as to why our baby isn’t dressed in pink and flowers,” he said to Yahoo Lifestyle.

“The suggestion was actually pretty mild but it was piled onto a hundred other similar ones that I’m sure all parents get, so my wife just felt the need to push back a tiny bit. My wife was just trying to expose the humor inherent in the situation,” he added.