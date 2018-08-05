France passes bill banning catcalling, gender-based harassment

French officials approved a bill last week with steep fines for those accused of gender-based street harassment.

According to the law, fines of 90 - 750 euros, $104 to $868 respectively, will be handed out for any sexist comments or behavior that is considered degrading, humiliating, intimidating, hostile or offensive.

WOMAN SLAPPED BY HARASSER SAYS NEW FRENCH LAW FALLS SHORT

The new rule, which was approved Wednesday, also included a much higher fine of 15,000 euros ($17,380) for taking “upskirt” photos – pictures or video taken under a person’s clothing – without consent.

The bill’s hasty passing comes after a video of 22-year-old Marie Laguerre being harassed on the streets of France by a man went viral two weeks ago. When the woman turns around to confront him, the man slaps her across the face.

Though the incident has led to French officials taking measures to protect victims of street harassment – something that has become an epidemic in the European country – Laguerre told the Associated Press she does not feel the bill goes far enough.

“The law sends a message, but for me it’s not enough,” Laguerre said.

Back in January of this year, French officials proposed a bill to fine catcallers. The original bill planned to institute a minimum fine of 90 euros ($104) and a maximum fine of 375 euros ($434). The new bill doubles the maximum amount.

The new rules are set to take effect in September.

