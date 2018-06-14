Meghan Markle covers shoulders in Givenchy dress for first royal outing with Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle was all smiles — and covered shoulders — as she made her first solo appearance with Queen Elizabeth for the pair’s first joint engagement in Chesire, England.

On June 14, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex stepped out after an overnight ride on the Royal Train with her 92-year-old grandmother-in-law looking decidedly demure in an a cream-colored, Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy sheath, Yahoo Lifestyle reported.

Markle's ensemble also included a capelet-style top also kept her shoulders and upper arms thoroughly covered — a noticeabley more modest look than the off-the-shoulder dress she wore to the Queen's birthday parade Saturday, which was slammed on Twitter as "inappropriate."

The 36-year-old former actress also sported all-black accessories, rounding out the elegant look with a slim buckled belt, low heels and clutch. Notably, this is the second time the newest royal has opted for Givenchy, as she selected a much buzzed about Givenchy design for her May 19 wedding day.

Attending a ceremony for the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, Markle and the long-reigning monarch enjoyed a musical performance by local children.

"The Queen said she thoroughly enjoyed it and it was lovely to see the history of the bridge on the videos,” Andrew Curphey of the Andrew Curphey Theatre Company, which organized the performance, told Express. “As Meghan walked away from me she turned back and said 'The children did great by the way.' They both wanted to talk and seemed interested.”

"Meghan seemed really, really calm considering it was her first official engagement with the boss!" he added.

Just days ago, Markle caught heat on social media for her "inappropriate" look at the Queen’s birthday parade, as she sported a blush, sleeveless, off-the-shoulder number by Carolina Herrera that some felt was unsuitable for the regal occasion.

