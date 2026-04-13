Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Rick Harrison of 'Pawn Stars' reveals what's keeping Las Vegas alive as poker rooms close

The latest travel news, trends and tips, delivered straight to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ Rick Harrison revealed what is keeping Las Vegas alive as poker rooms close and visitor numbers decline.

→ Skiers are wearing swimsuits as record warmth leaves some resorts with fewer than 20% of trails open.

→ A brick kiln from the early 1770s was found at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello.

people at casino playing poker, rick harrison

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison shares what's keeping Las Vegas alive as gambling evolves. (iStock; Fox News Digital)

Conversation starters

→ A cruise line is testing a new free lunch menu, but passengers remain divided over the change.

→ A baby born midair on a flight sparked debate over citizenship and how birth location is determined.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Woman gives birth midair raises questions about citizenship

A baby was born on a flight from Jamaica to New York. (iStock)

Discovery tales

Ancient skeletons buried in a seated position were found beneath a school site.

→ A student found a rare Crusader-era sword after spotting suspected looters and alerting authorities.

Ancient papyrus scrolls dating back about 3,000 years were found and remain unread amid restoration efforts.

Split image of archaeologists working, bucket of scrolls

Archaeologists uncovered rare papyrus scrolls dating back to the Third Intermediate Period, officials said. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRAVEL NEWS

Quote of the week

"It seems strange to have a Cold War bunker built inside Scarborough Castle, but in many ways, it is a perfect location."

A long-sealed Cold War bunker was found beneath an English castle, with researchers planning to reopen it once conditions allow.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue