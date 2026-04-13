Rick Harrison of 'Pawn Stars' reveals what's keeping Las Vegas alive as poker rooms close

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→ Rick Harrison revealed what is keeping Las Vegas alive as poker rooms close and visitor numbers decline.

→ Skiers are wearing swimsuits as record warmth leaves some resorts with fewer than 20% of trails open.

→ A brick kiln from the early 1770s was found at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello.

Conversation starters

→ A cruise line is testing a new free lunch menu, but passengers remain divided over the change.

→ A baby born midair on a flight sparked debate over citizenship and how birth location is determined.

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Discovery tales

→ Ancient skeletons buried in a seated position were found beneath a school site.

→ A student found a rare Crusader-era sword after spotting suspected looters and alerting authorities.

→ Ancient papyrus scrolls dating back about 3,000 years were found and remain unread amid restoration efforts.

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Quote of the week

"It seems strange to have a Cold War bunker built inside Scarborough Castle, but in many ways, it is a perfect location."

A long-sealed Cold War bunker was found beneath an English castle, with researchers planning to reopen it once conditions allow.