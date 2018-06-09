Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty

Meghan Markle criticized for ‘inappropriate’ off the shoulder dress at Queen’s birthday parade

Janine Puhak
By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.

Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.  (AP)

Though Meghan Markle was all smiles for her first Trooping the Colour ceremony in an off the shoulder, sleeveless dress, some critics on Twitter are slamming the look as “inappropriate” for Queen Elizabeth’s annual birthday parade.

On June 9, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex joined her husband, Prince Harry, and the entire royal family for the London festivities. The highly attended ceremony celebrates a 250-year-old British tradition where military troops show off their flags (or colours) and march throughout the Buckingham Palace square, Fox News reports.

trooping AP

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex rides in a carriage with Britain's Prince Harry, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, in London, Saturday June 9, 2018.  (AP)

From left, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall,Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in central London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

From left, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall,Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in central London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony.  (AP)

MEGHAN MARKLE’S BEST FRIEND HAS 'PIPPA MOMENT' IN FITTED DRESS

trooping AP

From left, Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William stand with other members of the Royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, in London.  (AP)

For the special event, the 36-year-old former actress wore a pale pink, bespoke Carolina Herrera dress with matching Philip Treacy hat, which she evidently recycled from her first royal engagement in her new role, just three days after her May 19 wedding.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 22, 2018, her first royal engagement since her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday. The event is part of the celebrations to mark the 70th birthday of Prince Charles. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a May 22 royal engagement.  (AP)

Though the royal newlywed appeared perfectly content riding in a carriage alongside her husband Prince Harry and mingling with the royal family on the iconic balcony of Buckingham Palace, some detractors on social media felt that the look was “inappropriate” for the regal occasion.

“Off the shoulder is inappropriate day wear at the Trooping or any official engagement,” one critic clapped.

“I do feel her choice of an off the shoulder dress was pushing it for HRH Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday celebration. I have a feeling she’s going to push the limits a little too much?!” another agreed of the look another dubbed as "wholly inappropriate."

Nevertheless, fans were quick to rush to Markle's defense.

“Meghan Markle broke protocol by wearing an off the shoulder dress. Keep doing you boo!” one fan applauded.

“Oh the humanity!! The crown is experiencing such unrest with two barely visible shoulders. Stop it!!” another exclaimed.

“The American Princess is the epitome of class, beauty and style. We love Meghan Markle,” one chimed in. Meanwhile, another supporter cheekily pointed out that Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Diana and even Queen Elziabeth have all worn off the shoulder outfits, too.

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The Duchesses of Cornwall and Cambridge arrive at the June 9 festivities.  (AP)

In other style news, the Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and the Queen all wore long sleeved, blue ensembles for the Trooping of the Colour commencement.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Though it remains unclear if Markle’s off the shoulder attire look truly broke royal protocol, perhaps Prince Harry’s new bride will find time to chat about the topic with her 92-year-old grandmother-in-law next week, when they embark on their first solo outing in Cheshire, England.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak