Meghan Markle criticized for ‘inappropriate’ off the shoulder dress at Queen’s birthday parade

Though Meghan Markle was all smiles for her first Trooping the Colour ceremony in an off the shoulder, sleeveless dress, some critics on Twitter are slamming the look as “inappropriate” for Queen Elizabeth’s annual birthday parade.

On June 9, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex joined her husband, Prince Harry, and the entire royal family for the London festivities. The highly attended ceremony celebrates a 250-year-old British tradition where military troops show off their flags (or colours) and march throughout the Buckingham Palace square, Fox News reports.

For the special event, the 36-year-old former actress wore a pale pink, bespoke Carolina Herrera dress with matching Philip Treacy hat, which she evidently recycled from her first royal engagement in her new role, just three days after her May 19 wedding.

Though the royal newlywed appeared perfectly content riding in a carriage alongside her husband Prince Harry and mingling with the royal family on the iconic balcony of Buckingham Palace, some detractors on social media felt that the look was “inappropriate” for the regal occasion.

“Off the shoulder is inappropriate day wear at the Trooping or any official engagement,” one critic clapped.

“I do feel her choice of an off the shoulder dress was pushing it for HRH Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday celebration. I have a feeling she’s going to push the limits a little too much?!” another agreed of the look another dubbed as "wholly inappropriate."

Nevertheless, fans were quick to rush to Markle's defense.

“Meghan Markle broke protocol by wearing an off the shoulder dress. Keep doing you boo!” one fan applauded.

“Oh the humanity!! The crown is experiencing such unrest with two barely visible shoulders. Stop it!!” another exclaimed.

“The American Princess is the epitome of class, beauty and style. We love Meghan Markle,” one chimed in. Meanwhile, another supporter cheekily pointed out that Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Diana and even Queen Elziabeth have all worn off the shoulder outfits, too.

In other style news, the Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and the Queen all wore long sleeved, blue ensembles for the Trooping of the Colour commencement.

Though it remains unclear if Markle’s off the shoulder attire look truly broke royal protocol, perhaps Prince Harry’s new bride will find time to chat about the topic with her 92-year-old grandmother-in-law next week, when they embark on their first solo outing in Cheshire, England.