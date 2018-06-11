Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty

Melania Trump attends Ford's Theater gala in floor-length Escada gown

Fox News
The gown worn by the First Lady at the theater's annual tribute to Abraham Lincoln reportedly costs over $2,700.

The gown worn by the First Lady at the theater's annual tribute to Abraham Lincoln reportedly costs over $2,700.  (Melania Trump/Twitter)

Melania Trump may have been out of the spotlight while recovering from a May 14 kidney procedure, but she stepped back into it Sunday wearing a dazzling ‒ and expensive ‒ designer dress.  

The first lady arrived for a gala at Ford’s Theater on Sunday night wearing a floor-length gown from German fashion house Escada, according to the U.K’s Express and Daily Mail. The tricolor dress, reportedly made from a blend of triacetate, polyester and silk, currently retails for $2,757 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

saks fifth escada gown screengrab

The Escada gown Melania Trump wore to Sunday's Ford's Theater gala is selling for over $2,700 at Saks Fifth Avenue.  (SaksFifthAvenue.com)

WOMAN OBSESSED WITH BODY MODIFICATIONS HAS TATTOOED HER EYEBALLS BLUE

Trump appeared at Ford’s Theater’s annual tribute to Abraham Lincoln, in Washington D.C., to serve as the event’s Honorary Chair, according to the White House.

The first lady also delivered remarks and congratulated Jack Nicklaus and Sheila C. Johnson, the recipients of this year’s Lincoln Medal, the Associated Press reported.

“I was honored to be part of such a special evening,” Trump said, per a White House news release. “Tonight reminds all of us about the power the arts have in cultivating the American voice. Thank you to Ford’s Theatre Society for tonight, and your continued dedication to education and leadership in the arts — the impact they have on society is invaluable and something we will continue to cherish throughout time.”

melania ford's theater

The first lady congratulated Jack Nicklaus and Sheila C. Johnson, this year's recipients of the Lincoln Medal.  (Melania Trump/Twitter)

melania ford's theater

“I was honored to be part of such a special evening,” said Trump, per a White House press release.  (Melania Trump/Twitter)

MEGHAN MARKLE CRITICIZED FOR 'INAPPROPRIATE' OFF-THE-SHOULDER DRESS

Escada appears to be one of the first lady’s preferred outfitters, as she wore an Escada pantsuit during a flight to the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, in July 2017, according to Vogue.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., enroute to Paris July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC16E359AA00

First lady Melania Trump, wearing an Escada pantsuit, boards Air Force One alongside President Donald Trump in July 2017.  (Reuters)

Melania Trump has largely been absent from the public eye while recovering from a May 14 embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition, though she was spotted at a White House event honoring Gold Star families on June 4 and appeared a few days later at a FEMA briefing alongside President Trump.