Georgia mom makes 'entitled' teenage son shop at Goodwill to learn lesson in humility

A Georgia mom’s Facebook post has gone viral after she taught her teenage son a lesson in humility -- by making him shop at Goodwill.

Cierra Brittany Forney wrote on Facebook that her 13-year-old son “had been acting a little entitled” recently, adding that’s he’s “acting like he’s too good to shop at Wal-Mart or making snarky comments about kids at school who shop at the Goodwill.”

That’s when Forney decided to take her son to shop at the thrift shop in Hog Mountain, Georgia to find clothes to wear for an entire week. As an added lesson, the teen also had to use his own money -- $20 to be exact -- to purchase the items.

“He isn't happy and shed a few tears but I firmly believe in 15 years he will look back and laugh at the day his mom made him shop at Goodwill,” she wrote. “I want to teach my kids that money isn't everything and if you have to degrade other people because of where they shop, then you too will shop there.”

Several people praised the mom for teaching her son a "fabulous" lesson.

"That was some truly inspired parenting! Good for you!" one Facebook user commented.

"Great job, mom," one woman wrote.

"For a child acting entitled and criticizing others for shopping there, this is the perfect way of humbling him," another added.

In a separate post, Forney wrote that she didn’t make her son shop at Goodwill as a punishment, but rather “to teach him that money and name brands don't change who we are as people.”

"My son learned a valuable lesson from this and I believe it is just another story we can add to our lives memory to look back on," she said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Forney’s post received more 212,000 shares and 575,000 reactions. She added that she asked her son before sharing the story on social media.

“I SOLELY did this to help my son become a better man,” she continued. "All that matters is my son is completely 100 percent okay with what happened ... and my son is rockin' his button up shirt he bought from the Goodwill with PRIDE today!"

Forney and a representative for Goodwill did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.