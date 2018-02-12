Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

LIFESTYLE

Money can actually buy you love, survey finds

By Richard Morgan | New York Post
According to a recent survey, those with household incomes of $200,000 are more likely to be "completely in love" than other couples.

According to a recent survey, those with household incomes of $200,000 are more likely to be "completely in love" than other couples.  (iStock)

Who knew? Money can buy love.

At least that’s what eHarmony reports as rich couples stroll hand-in-hand into Valentine’s Day.

The dating site, having gotten the lowdown about love from 2,000 “everyday Americans” in long-term relationships, determined 64 percent of them are “happy” with their spousal setup, the Post reports.

But for those with household incomes greater than $200,000, “happy” gets elevated to “completely in love” 71 percent of the time.

It doesn’t hurt to be educated, either, as eharmony’s happiness scale shows “post-grads overindex most.”

Throw in three kids — the number of offspring yielding the greatest happiness to their parents, according to the survey — and a happy Valentine’s Day is all but assured.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.