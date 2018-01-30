Swedish teen 'in shock' after being bloodied at nightclub after rejecting man who groped her

A Swedish teenager was attacked at a nightclub after turning away a man who groped her, leaving her face badly bloodied as shown in horrifying snapshots that soon went viral.

Sophie Johansson, 19, was partying at Babel in Malmö on Saturday night when an unknown man on the dance floor pulled on her bag. She told Swedish outlet Aftonbladet that when she turned around, the man grabbed her butt and between her legs. She then says she hit him to get him to stop, but he punched her in the face.

Hoping to not escalate the situation further, Johansson and her friend decided to leave the club — but as she was on her way out, she says the man struck her over the head with a bottle.

"I thought it was [liquid] from the bottle [on my face], but then my friend said it was running blood," she told the paper. “I ended up in shock.”

Graphic photos of Johansson show her face and chest covered in blood from where the bottle struck the left side of her face. She was soon brought to a hospital, where she received several stitches.

Police have yet to identify the man, whom Johansson described to the paper as being around 25 years old, 5-foot 7-inches tall, and with a muscular body type. She also said he had dark hair and wore a dark long-sleeved shirt. Law enforcement chose not to open an investigation since the man is unknown, but they’re asking for tips from anyone who saw what happened.

"I am happy and grateful that it did not end worse. But I'm a little upset about not finding the man,” Johannson told the paper.

The club also posted about the incident on its Facebook page, asking anyone who was there Saturday night and might've taken photos to contact the police.

“One of our guests was beaten by an unknown man. We now need witnesses to the event in order to move forward on this matter,” the post reads. “We have a [zero tolerance] against violence, threats and all forms of abuse. We and our staff work closely with the police to suppress and prosecute all crimes.”

The club said they are cooperating with law enforcement and have turned over all information they have that could lead to the man’s identity.