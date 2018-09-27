Restaurant's mimosa deal during Kavanaugh hearing slammed as 'not a great look'

A Washington D.C. restaurant has issued an apology after its Kavanaugh hearing and bottomless mimosa advertisement was called out on Twitter for being offensive and “not a great look.”

Shaw’s Tavern took to social media to announce it was opening early to give people a place to watch the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh. The restaurant said in a since-deleted tweet that it would be “open at 10 a.m. for the hearing. Bar service starts at 11 a.m. with bottomless mimosas.”

The inclusion of their bar offerings and the serious nature of the testimony had people on Twitter calling the eatery out, saying the promotion was tone-deaf.

After the criticisms, Shaw’s deleted the tweet and issued a lengthy apology saying they did not mean to “make light of the situation.”

The restaurant also announced they will donate all of the day’s proceeds to the nonprofit RAINN, an anti-sexual assault organization.

Shaw’s has offered drink specials and themed cocktails for hearings events before – such as during former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony with the Senate Intelligence Committee.