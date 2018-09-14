Florida Taco Bell employee fired after refusing to serve customer who wouldn't speak Spanish

A Taco Bell employee in Florida who refused to serve a woman in the drive-thru line because she wouldn’t speak Spanish has been fired.

The incident took place Wednesday night in Hialeah, a predominantly Spanish-speaking town, when Alexandria Montgomery tried to place an order in English, the Miami Herald reports.

Video of the argument between Montgomery and the employee who identified herself as Luisa was shared on social media.

In it, Montgomery can be heard asking for a manager, but the employee says in Spanish that she is “in her house sleeping” and there is no one available to take her order, according to the Herald.

“Can you move please? I have an order behind you. There is no one who speaks English,” Luisa continues.

Despite Montgomery’s persistence, the employee still won‘t take her order and eventually closes the drive-thru window. Montgomery then has to leave without any food.

She told el Nuevo Herald she contacted the manager to tell her what happened, but “all she did was apologize and say thank you and the call was disconnected.”

A spokesperson for Taco Bell Corp. said Luisa’s actions do not meet their “customer service expectations” and that the employee, whose real name is unknown, had been fired, the Herald reports.

“We have worked quickly to resolve with the customer to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” the spokesperson said.