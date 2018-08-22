'Racist' Missouri security guard fired after allegedly ordering 'Trayvon Martini' from bar

A Missouri security guard has been fired after a bartender accused him of being racist and trying to order a “Trayvon Martini,” referencing Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager who was shot and killed in 2012.

Kansas City’s Buzzard Beach bartender, Alobar Bandaloop, posted about the encounter with Mike Dargy on social media. “As a bartender, I’m asked to make 1001 different drinks and never once has any drink like this crossed till last week,” Bandaloop wrote Monday in the now viral Facebook post.

Dargy, a former Olathe police officer and local security guard employed by Chelsey Brown International, allegedly went into Buzzard Beach and tried to order the drink from Bandaloop.

“When he noticed the shock on my face, he decided to tell me the recipe. One shot of vodka, watermelon juice, and it only takes one shot because it only takes one shot to put him down!” Bandaloop claims.

Outraged by the situation, Bandaloop said he refused to serve Dargy, but the entire situation didn’t sit well with him.

“Herein lies the big problem: he’s paid by the neighborhood to walk around with a pistol and ‘police’ the area. This is a huge issue with me. Who can trust this man in any interaction with an African American? How can this man make sure any mixed cultures are ‘secure?’” Bandaloop wrote.

He said he contacted Dargy’s employer but was “brushed off.” He also encouraged others to reach out to the security company to complain.

The Westport Regional Business League, which subcontracts with Chelsey Brown International, told the Kansas City Star “the allegation is currently under investigation by the security company, which has already put its employee in question on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Chelsey Brown International released the following statement to Fox 4 News on the matter:

"Chesley Brown International, an Atlanta based security services firm, was made aware of allegations surrounding the alleged racist remarks made by an off-duty public safety officer to a bartender in the Westport community. Once this information was brought to our attention we opened an internal investigation which led to his suspension and the removal of the employee from the property. While the investigation continues and remains active the officer’s employment with Chesley Brown has ended.

"Chesley Brown International has NO tolerance for hate, bigotry or prejudice. The company embraces diversity and inclusion as one of its core values. In April of 2018, our entire Westport Public Safety Team underwent cultural sensitivity training. We plan to reevaluate and refine the training program then reeducate our officers throughout our entire organization. This will better ensure complete understanding and the seriousness of these types of behaviors.

"We value the community of Westport and are extremely thankful that this was brought to our attention. We want to make it clear that these types of actions in no way represent the principles of Chesley Brown International. We hope that our quick response to this situation shows our commitment to The Westport Community."