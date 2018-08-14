McDonald’s testing French Toast McGriddles in Minnesota, which come with both bacon AND sausage

Moving forward with an idea that most meat lovers have only dreamed of, but perhaps only hesitated to try because of a nagging cardiologist, the folks at McDonald’s are introducing a new McGriddle sandwich with bacon, sausage, cheese and egg, all stuffed between two slices of French toast.

The item, officially called the McGriddles French Toast breakfast sandwich, is being billed as “everything you love about breakfast in one sandwich” by McDonald’s Chef Mike Lingo, but it comes with a catch — the new McGriddle is currently only testing at 235 locations in Minnesota.

“We’re excited for our Minnesota customers to test our new McGriddles French Toast sandwich and help evolve McDonald’s menu across the country,” said Tom Butler, McDonald’s Minnesota co-op president and franchise owner, in a news release. “We look forward to hearing our customers’ response to this deliciously sweet and savory breakfast sandwich.”

A representative for McDonald’s was not immediately available to confirm when the item would roll out nationwide, should it prove successful.

If the McGriddles French Toast does make it out of Minnesota, however, McDonald’s customers can expect “savory and smoky flavors from the sausage and bacon” along with “creaminess, cheddar flavors and salt from the American cheese; [and] sweet cinnamon, spice and vanilla flavors from the French toast,” says Lingo.

In the meantime, purists across the country can still get the original McGriddle — featuring egg, cheese, and a choice of sausage or bacon — on the restaurant’s all-day breakfast menu, even if it now seems super lame by comparison.