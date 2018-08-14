Girl Scouts debut Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie 'with a hint of sea salt'

Before we all whip out our wallets and purchase the same 15 boxes of Thin Mints that we buy every year, the Girl Scouts would like to tempt us with their newest offering.

On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced that the organization is adding a gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie to an impressive roster that already includes 11 other cookies we’ll all gladly stuff in our faces.

The official Girl Scouts website describes the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie as having “rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie,” while also noting that the variety will be offered in “select Girl Scout council markets for as long as supplies last.”

The Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie marks the first new addition to the GSUSA’s cookie lineup since 2016, when the organization introduced not one, but two varieties of s’more-flavored cookies. The year before, they had also added Rah-Rah Raisins as well as two gluten-free varieties — Trios and its Toffee-tastic cookies — though Toffee-tastic is the only variety currently still offered of the three.

But, unfortunately for those with celiac disease, customers may need to dish out a little extra dough for the gluten-free varieties. If we can find them, that is.

“Not all varieties are available in every market, so contact your local council to inquire about the cookies they will offer this season,” the GSUSA said in a news release. “Like similar consumer products, gluten-free cookies may be priced higher than other Girl Scout Cookies, reflecting the cost of production.”

Those who don't have sensitivities to gluten, however, can expect to pay a slightly less exhorbitant price per box when our co-workers come around with their kids' order forms at the start of the "2019 cookie season" in January.