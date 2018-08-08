Burger King agrees to Toto's 'Africa' all day long at London location

Those poor employees.

Burger King U.K. recently challenged its Twitter followers to retweet one of its posts in exchange for getting Toto's 1982 song "Africa" played in one of its locations over and over again for one entire day.

They did this by tweeting: “If this tweet gets 1000 RTs we’ll play Toto – Africa all day in one of our restaurants.”

VIDEO OF VIOLENT MCDONALD'S BRAWL IN ILLINOIS MAY LEAD TO ARRESTS, POLICE SAY

And of course, the post got nearly 6000 retweets, so Burger King, true to their word, reportedly fulfilled the promise. The fast food chain soon announced on it would be blasting the soft rock hit in a restaurant in Camden Town, London, on Tuesday.

Social media users have yet to share footage from the Camden Town location to confirm the stunt played out as promised, but fans seemed thrilled by the idea, and had asked if the fast food joint can post a livestream of the restaurant all day.

Others, meanwhile, felt bad for the employees, who no doubt will have a headache after listening to the same song for hours on end.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Toto, however, appeared to totally approve of the stunt, after the band's official Twitter account responded on Monday.

“Does this come with fries?” Toto joked.