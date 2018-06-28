How to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich divides Twitter

It seems like there’s one way to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich: You put peanut butter and jelly between two slices of bread. Sure, you can use crunchy or smooth peanut butter or whatever flavor of jelly your heart desires, but at the end of the day, a PB&J is as basic as sandwiches get. Right? Well, apparently that’s wrong. There’s a raging debate happening on Twitter about the correct way to assemble this childhood classic, and to be honest, it’s kind of blowing our minds.

Twitter user @LexOnTheBeach26 posed a simple question on June 23 as she was “trynna settle a discussion.”

“What is the proper way to make a PB & J? RT for: bread then peanut butter, jelly on top on peanut butter then bread. Like for: bread then peanut butter, jelly on other piece of bread and place together," she asked. What happened next sparked a food debate for the ages.

WOAH. We never thought about it like that before.

As should have been expected, people had opinions on how to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

“Whoever puts jelly on top of the peanutbutter [sic] spread is a psychopath,” one commenter wrote. Another had what seemed like a practical approach to PB&J building, writing “Take both slices and cover them in peanut butter THENNN out jelly on top of the peanut butter on both halves.

And of course, you had your fair share of innovators. Yes, some folks will mix peanut butter and jelly together in one bowl and then spread that onto bread.

If this Twitter thread is any indication, the vast majority of folks put peanut butter on one slice of bread, jelly on another slice of bread, and then assemble. The tweet has over 244,000 likes versus just 8,500 retweets.

Anecdotally, staff members around The Daily Meal’s office all indicated they put peanut butter on one side of the bread and jelly on another. One rogue photo editor said she actually eats peanut butter and American cheese sandwiches, much to our surprise and mild disgust, but that’s another discussion for another day. No matter how you make peanut butter and jelly, it’s pretty much universally agreed that this sandwich is a nostalgic and happy bite straight from childhood, especially when you use the best store-bought peanut butters.