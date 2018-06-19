McDonald's new coffee 'better than anything Starbucks has ever come up with,' according to Twitter

Next time you head out for a coffee run, you might want to consider going to McDonald’s.

The fast-food chain likely isn’t the first place you think of when you need a caffeine fix, but the golden arches are serving up two new coffee drinks the Internet can’t seem to get enough of.

McDonald’s just launched two new frozen beverages for summer that’ll surely give you the midday boost you need: Cold Brew Frozen Coffee and Cold Brew Frappe.

The frozen coffee version is “a strong but smooth cold brew extract blended with ice into a cold, creamy frozen drink” and the frappe is the same, but comes with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle on top.

According to Food Beast, McDonald’s cold brew ingredients list includes: Ice, Cream, Skim Milk, Sugar, Cold Brew Coffee Extract (Water + Cold Brew Coffee), Water, Caramel Color, Dipotassium Phosphate, Guar Gum, Mono and Diglycerides, Tripotassium Citrate, Disodium Phosphate, and Carrageenan.

While the list of extra ingredients might deter some die-hard coffee fanatics, others can’t help but take note of the low cost. Both options are priced at only $2, which pales in comparison to other major coffee chains.

People are so obsessed with the new limited-edition beverages, many are saying it’s better than Starbucks.

Better try them while you can and see for yourself.