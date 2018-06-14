Father's Day cocktails dad would be proud to drink

Impress your dad and let him take a well-deserved break while you make him a Father’s Day-themed cocktail.

Dominic Venegas, the brand ambassador for Pernod Ricard, takes his cocktails very seriously — and now he's taking Fox News behind the bar to share two of his favorite recipes that, hopefully, our dads will enjoy too.

“One of the many things I enjoy about making drinks is introducing people to new ways to enjoy their favorite spirits through classic cocktails,” says Venegas. “There’s a bit of elegance and history to the classics, and every father loves a classic.”

Venegas starts with a play on Scotch on the rocks that he names "The Founding Father."

“Scotch rocks, in more ways than you know," he said.

As an alternative, sweeter option, Venegas serves up a play on the traditional tequila-based Paloma, featuring a lot of seasonal fruit, which he aptly has dubbed the "Papa-loma."

Jordan Bushell, the national brand ambassador for Hennessy, also got in on the fun with a variation of the traditional Sidecar cocktail, which he calls "Between the Sheets."

“My father was actually the first person that got me to bartend,” Bushell explains. “He handed me a pile of recipes for a Father’s Day family gathering and I had to mix them up for everyone. I had no idea what these things were, but it turns out, many, many years later, it’s become my career.”

The original version of the Sidecar was created in 1930 by Harry MacElhone, the head bartender at his eponymous Harry’s New York Bar in Paris, but Bushell mixes together cognac, rum and curacao to honor MacElhone’s legacy and bring the drink into 2018.

"On Father’s Day I like the combination of ‘Between The Sheets’ because it’s a classic cocktail with a fun and exciting recipe and name that’s as interesting today as it was in 1930,” explains Bushell.

check out the complete recipes for all three drinks below.

The Founding Father by Dominic Venegas

Recipe

2 parts Glenlivet Founders Reserve

4 parts soda (with or without flavoring)

Lemon, strawberry or preferred fruit, for garnish

Method

Add Glenlivet Founders Reserve to an ice-filled highball glass Top with soda and stir Garnish with desired fruit

Papa-loma by Dominic Venegas

Recipe

2 parts Altos Plata

.5 parts fresh lime juice

3 parts grapefruit soda

Lime wedge, for garnish

Method

Add a pinch of salt to highball glass filled with ice Add Altos Plata and lime juice Top with grapefruit soda and stir Garnish with a lime wedge

Between the Sheets by Jordan Bushell

Recipe

1 ounce Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Cognac

1 ounce Ten Cane Rum

1 ounce Orange Curacao

.5 ounces Fresh Lemon Juice

Lemon Twist, for garnish

Method