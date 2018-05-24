Lean Cuisine slammed on Twitter for 'demeaning' marketing campaign

Lean Cuisine was criticized on social media for a marketing campaign that focuses on asking women what “having it all” means to them.

In the four-minute video, which the low-fat low-calorie food brand posted on Twitter, women are encouraged to come into the It All store and choose what that means to them. The women are then led through the shop by a social psychologist where they pick from topics like family, friends, work and hobbies.

The promotional video has since been slammed as dated and “insulting.”

Lean Cuisine has defended its message as empowering women to “unlock the power of the female relationship,” and has taken to Twitter to respond to some of the comments and further explain their intent behind the message.

Not everyone is critical of the frozen food brand’s social experiment. Some posted on social media in defense of the concept.

