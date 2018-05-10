Supermarket called 'sexist' for Mother's Day ad

A German supermarket chain is in hot water for a Mother’s Day advertisement that some people are slamming as “sexist.”

Lidl Germany released an advertisement depicting Mother’s Day gift ideas that included a vacuum cleaner, a sewing machine and an iron, as well as a cookbook and espresso machine.

After publishing the ad, shoppers immediately started to call out the international discount supermarket company for its “outdated” message, Yahoo UK reported.

“How was something like this made in 2018?” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Dear Lidl, I would need the sewing machine with a light blue heart Father’s Day,” another commented.

“# Lidl finds, # Mother's Day is time to say thank you. Preferably with an iron or a sewing machine. Welcome to the 50s,” another tweeted.

Many of the commenters used the hashtag #dankefürnichts, meaning “thanks for nothing.”

In response to the backlash, Lidl issued a statement saying it took the feedback seriously, Yahoo UK reported.

“As part of our changing action weeks, we — like all retailers — take seasonal or holidays as occasions for our marketing activities,” the translated statement read.

“We offer special promotional products or reduce selected products in price, sometimes significantly, for a limited period of time, which is always very well-received by our customers. We regret that our current promotion causes some displeasure with some of our customers, and we take the feedback very seriously,” it continued.

Lidl has since removed the ad and replaced it with one promoting jewelry and handbags as Mother’s Day gifts.